Bollywood’s famous songwriter Abhilash known for “Itni shakti hame dena data’ passes away

In a tragic incident, famous Bollywood songwriter Abhilash breathed his last. He was cremated at Shiva Dham in Goregaon East. The lyricist died due to cancer.

He is famous for his famous ” Itni shakti hame Dena data “. His daughter and son-in-law live in Bangalore