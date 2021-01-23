Brazil President Thanks PM Modi for Corona Vaccines through a special Post. Find out More!

COVID-19 Updates World 98,755,265 World Confirmed: 98,755,265 Active: 25,688,549 Recovered: 70,950,158 Death: 2,116,558

USA 25,390,042 USA Confirmed: 25,390,042 Active: 9,743,146 Recovered: 15,222,719 Death: 424,177

India 10,640,544 India Confirmed: 10,640,544 Active: 186,485 Recovered: 10,300,838 Death: 153,221

Brazil 8,755,133 Brazil Confirmed: 8,755,133 Active: 945,063 Recovered: 7,594,771 Death: 215,299

Russia 3,677,352 Russia Confirmed: 3,677,352 Active: 527,404 Recovered: 3,081,536 Death: 68,412

UK 3,583,907 UK Confirmed: 3,583,907 Active: 1,887,304 Recovered: 1,600,622 Death: 95,981

Italy 2,441,854 Italy Confirmed: 2,441,854 Active: 502,053 Recovered: 1,855,127 Death: 84,674

Turkey 2,418,472 Turkey Confirmed: 2,418,472 Active: 97,633 Recovered: 2,296,050 Death: 24,789

Germany 2,125,261 Germany Confirmed: 2,125,261 Active: 277,841 Recovered: 1,795,400 Death: 52,020

Pakistan 530,818 Pakistan Confirmed: 530,818 Active: 35,063 Recovered: 484,508 Death: 11,247

China 88,911 China Confirmed: 88,911 Active: 1,750 Recovered: 82,526 Death: 4,635

New Delhi, 23/1: Brazil President Jair M Bolsonaro has thanked India as they received 2 million Coronavirus Vaccine on Saturday. He said, his country feels honored to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts.

Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts. Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 22, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied by saying that India will continue to strengthen the cooperation on healthcare.

The honour is ours, President @jairbolsonaro to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation on healthcare. https://t.co/0iHTO05PoM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021

Brazil is suffering badly from a second wave of infections since November, with more than 1,000 daily deaths and an overall toll of more than 214,000 deaths.