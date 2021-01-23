Brazil President Thanks PM Modi for Corona Vaccines through a special Post. Find out More!

-
New Delhi, 23/1: Brazil President Jair M Bolsonaro has thanked India as they received 2 million Coronavirus Vaccine on Saturday. He said, his country feels honored to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts.
Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi
Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts.
Thank you for assisting us with the vaccines exports from India to Brazil.
Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद
— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 22, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied by saying that India will continue to strengthen the cooperation on healthcare.
The honour is ours, President @jairbolsonaro to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation on healthcare. https://t.co/0iHTO05PoM
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021
Brazil is suffering badly from a second wave of infections since November, with more than 1,000 daily deaths and an overall toll of more than 214,000 deaths.