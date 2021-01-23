Brazil President Thanks PM Modi for Corona Vaccines through a special Post. Find out More!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 23/1: Brazil President Jair M Bolsonaro has thanked India as they received 2 million Coronavirus Vaccine on Saturday. He said, his country feels honored to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied by saying that India will continue to strengthen the cooperation on healthcare.

Brazil is suffering badly from a second wave of infections since November, with more than 1,000 daily deaths and an overall toll of more than 214,000 deaths.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
