Brazil Prez Says Corona Vaccine will turn Humans into ‘Crocodiles’

International
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 76,120,962
    World
    Confirmed: 76,120,962
    Active: 21,049,490
    Recovered: 53,387,779
    Death: 1,683,693
  • USA 17,888,353
    USA
    Confirmed: 17,888,353
    Active: 7,173,222
    Recovered: 10,394,286
    Death: 320,845
  • India 10,005,850
    India
    Confirmed: 10,005,850
    Active: 309,960
    Recovered: 9,550,712
    Death: 145,178
  • Brazil 7,163,912
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,163,912
    Active: 780,040
    Recovered: 6,198,185
    Death: 185,687
  • Russia 2,819,429
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,819,429
    Active: 514,340
    Recovered: 2,254,742
    Death: 50,347
  • Turkey 1,982,090
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 1,982,090
    Active: 210,928
    Recovered: 1,753,552
    Death: 17,610
  • UK 1,977,167
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,977,167
    Active: 1,910,626
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 66,541
  • Italy 1,921,778
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,921,778
    Active: 627,798
    Recovered: 1,226,086
    Death: 67,894
  • Germany 1,469,991
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,469,991
    Active: 374,588
    Recovered: 1,069,400
    Death: 26,003
  • Pakistan 454,673
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 454,673
    Active: 40,922
    Recovered: 404,501
    Death: 9,250
  • China 86,806
    China
    Confirmed: 86,806
    Active: 307
    Recovered: 81,865
    Death: 4,634

Brasilia,19/12: The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro has said that the vaccine developed by  Pfizer-BioNTech could turn people into crocodiles or bearded ladies.

He said, “In the Pfizer contract it’s very clear: ‘we’re not responsible for any side effects.’ If you turn into a crocodile, it’s your problem”. “If you become superhuman, if a woman starts to grow a beard or if a man starts to speak with an effeminate voice, they will not have anything to do with it,” he added.

Mr. President was always skeptical of the coronavirus since the time it emerged last year. He called the virus ‘little flu’.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.