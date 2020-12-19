Brazil Prez Says Corona Vaccine will turn Humans into ‘Crocodiles’

COVID-19 Updates World 76,120,962 World Confirmed: 76,120,962 Active: 21,049,490 Recovered: 53,387,779 Death: 1,683,693

USA Confirmed: 17,888,353 Active: 7,173,222 Recovered: 10,394,286 Death: 320,845

India Confirmed: 10,005,850 Active: 309,960 Recovered: 9,550,712 Death: 145,178

Brazil Confirmed: 7,163,912 Active: 780,040 Recovered: 6,198,185 Death: 185,687

Russia Confirmed: 2,819,429 Active: 514,340 Recovered: 2,254,742 Death: 50,347

Turkey Confirmed: 1,982,090 Active: 210,928 Recovered: 1,753,552 Death: 17,610

UK Confirmed: 1,977,167 Active: 1,910,626 Recovered: N/A Death: 66,541

Italy Confirmed: 1,921,778 Active: 627,798 Recovered: 1,226,086 Death: 67,894

Germany Confirmed: 1,469,991 Active: 374,588 Recovered: 1,069,400 Death: 26,003

Pakistan Confirmed: 454,673 Active: 40,922 Recovered: 404,501 Death: 9,250

China Confirmed: 86,806 Active: 307 Recovered: 81,865 Death: 4,634

Brasilia,19/12: The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro has said that the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech could turn people into crocodiles or bearded ladies.

He said, “In the Pfizer contract it’s very clear: ‘we’re not responsible for any side effects.’ If you turn into a crocodile, it’s your problem”. “If you become superhuman, if a woman starts to grow a beard or if a man starts to speak with an effeminate voice, they will not have anything to do with it,” he added.

Mr. President was always skeptical of the coronavirus since the time it emerged last year. He called the virus ‘little flu’.