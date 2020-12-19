Brazil Prez Says Corona Vaccine will turn Humans into ‘Crocodiles’

-
World
76,120,962
WorldConfirmed: 76,120,962Active: 21,049,490Recovered: 53,387,779Death: 1,683,693
-
USA
17,888,353
USAConfirmed: 17,888,353Active: 7,173,222Recovered: 10,394,286Death: 320,845
-
India
10,005,850
IndiaConfirmed: 10,005,850Active: 309,960Recovered: 9,550,712Death: 145,178
-
Brazil
7,163,912
BrazilConfirmed: 7,163,912Active: 780,040Recovered: 6,198,185Death: 185,687
-
Russia
2,819,429
RussiaConfirmed: 2,819,429Active: 514,340Recovered: 2,254,742Death: 50,347
-
Turkey
1,982,090
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,982,090Active: 210,928Recovered: 1,753,552Death: 17,610
-
UK
1,977,167
UKConfirmed: 1,977,167Active: 1,910,626Recovered: N/ADeath: 66,541
-
Italy
1,921,778
ItalyConfirmed: 1,921,778Active: 627,798Recovered: 1,226,086Death: 67,894
-
Germany
1,469,991
GermanyConfirmed: 1,469,991Active: 374,588Recovered: 1,069,400Death: 26,003
-
Pakistan
454,673
PakistanConfirmed: 454,673Active: 40,922Recovered: 404,501Death: 9,250
-
China
86,806
ChinaConfirmed: 86,806Active: 307Recovered: 81,865Death: 4,634
Brasilia,19/12: The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro has said that the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech could turn people into crocodiles or bearded ladies.
He said, “In the Pfizer contract it’s very clear: ‘we’re not responsible for any side effects.’ If you turn into a crocodile, it’s your problem”. “If you become superhuman, if a woman starts to grow a beard or if a man starts to speak with an effeminate voice, they will not have anything to do with it,” he added.
Mr. President was always skeptical of the coronavirus since the time it emerged last year. He called the virus ‘little flu’.