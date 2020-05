Breaking: Babar Azam appointed as Pakistan ODI skipper

In the latest development, Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed their star batsman Babar Azam as their ODI skipper. He will succeed Sarfaraz Ahmed as ODI skipper. The 25-year-old had been named as the T20I skipper late last year.

Azhar Ali confirmed Test captain while Babar Azam to lead Pakistan in ODIs and T20Is in the 2020-21 season. More: https://t.co/KD8O0P4EML https://t.co/xLXlfvW3Nr pic.twitter.com/31tQTtvmAc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 13, 2020