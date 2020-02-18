Breaking: BCCI announced league phase schedule

New Delhi, 18/2: BCCI announced league phase schedule for the cash-rich Indian Premier League(IPL). This edition of IPL will be the 13th installment of the tournament. The total 60 matches will be played within 57 days with only 6 double-headers. The final of the tournament will be played on May 24. The first match will be played between CSK and Mumbai at Mumbai. The first match will be played on 29th March 2020.

