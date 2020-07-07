Breaking : BMC sealed Tech Mahindra office

Bhubaneswar,7/7: On Tuesday, the Enforcement squad of BMC sealed off Tech Mahindra in Maitri Bihar, Bhubaneswar. Tech Mahindra has been sealed by BMC authorities after 7 staffers found Coronapositive in the last three days. The entire building will be sealed from today and all employees have been ordered to remain in quarantine until the 20th. The BMC has decided to test the identities of four employees.

Coronavirus is causing havoc in Odisha. The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day.