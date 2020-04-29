Breaking: Bollywood actor Irfan Khan passed away at 54

Mumbai, 29/4: Bollywood versatile actor Irfan Khan passed away at the age of 54. The actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, where he was taking treatment for colon infection.

