Breaking: Bollywood actor Irfan Khan passed away at 54

Mumbai, 29/4: Bollywood versatile actor Irfan Khan passed away at the age of 54. The actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, where he was taking treatment for colon infection.

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020