Breaking : Bomb explodes in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack road

World
108,833,539
USA
28,111,899
India
10,894,638
Brazil
9,765,694
Russia
4,057,698
UK
4,013,799
Italy
2,697,296
Turkey
2,572,190
Germany
2,332,420
Pakistan
561,625
China
89,756
Bhubaneswar,13/2 In a shocking development, a Bomb explodes in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack road in Odisha late in the evening. The bomb exploded when it was being carried by a person. Police reached the spot and an investigation is being carried out.
The bomb was directed towards a car. Nobody was hurt in this incident. Another bomb was rescued from the spot.