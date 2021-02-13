Breaking : Bomb explodes in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack road

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bhubaneswar,13/2  In a  shocking development, a Bomb explodes in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack road in Odisha late in the evening. The bomb exploded when it was being carried by a person. Police reached the spot and an investigation is being carried out.

The bomb was directed towards a car. Nobody was hurt in this incident. Another bomb was rescued from the spot.

