Breaking: CBSE to conduct pending examinations from July 1 to July 15: HRD Ministry

New Delhi, 8/5: According to the HRD Ministry , the Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to conduct the pending class 10 and class 12 examination from July 1 to July 15. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the board was unable to complete the board examinations. Both the parents and students were under stress regarding the completion of the examination.
लंबे समय से #CBSE की 10वीं और 12वीं की बची हुई परीक्षाओं की तिथि का इंतज़ार था, आज इन परीक्षाओं की तिथि 1.07.2020 से 15.07.2020 के बीच में निश्चित कर दी गई है। मैं इस परीक्षा में भाग लेने वाले सभी विद्यार्थियों को अपनी शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ।@HRDMinistry @PIB_India @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/NVexiKgVA1
— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 8, 2020