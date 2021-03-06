Breaking : Delhi to have its own Education Board

New Delhi, 6/3:In a major development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that now Delhi will also have its own Board of Education. At present, there are only CBSE / ICSE boards in Delhi. Studies are still done through either CBSE or ICSE medium. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave this information in the press conference.
Cabinet approval has also been received to create its own Board of Education in Delhi.
CM Arvind Kejriwal said that in the year 2021-22, some schools will study under the new board. It is important to note that states other than Delhi have their own board and examinations are conducted under the same. Similarly, now the Delhi government has also decided to create its own board.