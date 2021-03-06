Big Breaking : IPL 2021 starting date revealed ..Know the details

-
New Delhi, 6/3 (AO Bureau): In a major delight to the cricket fans in India the starting and ending date of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been revealed. The cash-rich league will be played in 6 venues namely Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, where bio-bubble will be created for 60 matches to take place across 52 days.
This decision was taken keeping in mind the Coronavirus pandemic situation in India. The IPL will start on April 9. According to reports , the matches will be played between April 9 to May 30.