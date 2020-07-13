Breaking: Google to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India Digitization fund

New Delhi, 13/7: Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that tech giant Google will invest Rs 75,000 crores in India digitization fund in an online-only event.

Pichai said at the Google for India online event.”Today, I’m excited to announce the Google for India Digitization Fund. Through this effort, we will invest 75,000 crores, or approximately $10 billion, into India over the next 5-7 years. We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure, and ecosystem investments. This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy. “

Sundar Pichai also held an online video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about various issues.