New Delhi, 19/5: The central government has declared Ambikapur, Rajkot, Surat, Mysore, Indore, Navi Mumbai as ‘5-star garbage-free cities’. They are also among the cleanest cities in India.India’s Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs (I/C); Civil Aviation (I/C); & MoS Commerce & Industry Hardeep Singh Puri declared this list. Delhi is declared as a 3-star garbage-free city.