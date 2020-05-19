Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya separated

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 126

Mumbai, 19/5: In a piece of sad news, Nawazuddin’s wife confirmed the news that she and Nawaz have been separated. She told  to the media ” There are a lot of things that I don’t want to bring in the public domain as of now, but our problems started soon after we got married over a decade ago. Two months of lockdown gave me a lot of time to introspect. Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi, I didn’t have that. I was made to feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother Shamas was also an issue.” She also claimed that she wanted the custody of their child

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.