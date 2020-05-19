Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya separated

Mumbai, 19/5: In a piece of sad news, Nawazuddin’s wife confirmed the news that she and Nawaz have been separated. She told to the media ” There are a lot of things that I don’t want to bring in the public domain as of now, but our problems started soon after we got married over a decade ago. Two months of lockdown gave me a lot of time to introspect. Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi, I didn’t have that. I was made to feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother Shamas was also an issue.” She also claimed that she wanted the custody of their child