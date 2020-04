Bhopal, 22/4: After being heavily criticized for not appointing a full-time Health Minister to tackle the growing Coronavirus cases in MP, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan finally appoints Narottam Mishra as the state’s new health minister. Narottam Mishra is a Scindia loyalist. Mishra will also head the Home Ministry along with health ministry. Along with Narrottam , 5 ministers will be inducted into the cabinet.