Breaking News: Jasprit Bumrah Marries Sanjana Ganesan

-
World
120,489,786
WorldConfirmed: 120,489,786Active: 20,787,678Recovered: 97,035,459Death: 2,666,649
-
USA
30,081,657
USAConfirmed: 30,081,657Active: 7,365,186Recovered: 22,169,237Death: 547,234
-
Brazil
11,483,370
BrazilConfirmed: 11,483,370Active: 1,141,235Recovered: 10,063,808Death: 278,327
-
India
11,385,339
IndiaConfirmed: 11,385,339Active: 219,225Recovered: 11,007,352Death: 158,762
-
Russia
4,400,045
RussiaConfirmed: 4,400,045Active: 303,975Recovered: 4,003,576Death: 92,494
-
UK
4,258,438
UKConfirmed: 4,258,438Active: 635,997Recovered: 3,496,925Death: 125,516
-
Italy
3,223,142
ItalyConfirmed: 3,223,142Active: 531,266Recovered: 2,589,731Death: 102,145
-
Turkey
2,879,390
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,879,390Active: 148,825Recovered: 2,701,076Death: 29,489
-
Germany
2,578,835
GermanyConfirmed: 2,578,835Active: 139,776Recovered: 2,365,100Death: 73,959
-
Pakistan
607,453
PakistanConfirmed: 607,453Active: 22,038Recovered: 571,878Death: 13,537
-
China
90,049
ChinaConfirmed: 90,049Active: 175Recovered: 85,238Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 15/3: After numerous speculations, Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah has finally married sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Monday. The wedding was attended by close family and friends due to Covid 19 pandemic.
Bumrah took to Instagram to share the news of his wedding.
He wrote, “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”
Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.
Jasprit & Sanjana