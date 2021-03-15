Breaking News: Jasprit Bumrah Marries Sanjana Ganesan

COVID-19 Updates World 120,489,786 World Confirmed: 120,489,786 Active: 20,787,678 Recovered: 97,035,459 Death: 2,666,649

USA 30,081,657 USA Confirmed: 30,081,657 Active: 7,365,186 Recovered: 22,169,237 Death: 547,234

Brazil 11,483,370 Brazil Confirmed: 11,483,370 Active: 1,141,235 Recovered: 10,063,808 Death: 278,327

India 11,385,339 India Confirmed: 11,385,339 Active: 219,225 Recovered: 11,007,352 Death: 158,762

Russia 4,400,045 Russia Confirmed: 4,400,045 Active: 303,975 Recovered: 4,003,576 Death: 92,494

UK 4,258,438 UK Confirmed: 4,258,438 Active: 635,997 Recovered: 3,496,925 Death: 125,516

Italy 3,223,142 Italy Confirmed: 3,223,142 Active: 531,266 Recovered: 2,589,731 Death: 102,145

Turkey 2,879,390 Turkey Confirmed: 2,879,390 Active: 148,825 Recovered: 2,701,076 Death: 29,489

Germany 2,578,835 Germany Confirmed: 2,578,835 Active: 139,776 Recovered: 2,365,100 Death: 73,959

Pakistan 607,453 Pakistan Confirmed: 607,453 Active: 22,038 Recovered: 571,878 Death: 13,537

China 90,049 China Confirmed: 90,049 Active: 175 Recovered: 85,238 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 15/3: After numerous speculations, Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah has finally married sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Monday. The wedding was attended by close family and friends due to Covid 19 pandemic.

Bumrah took to Instagram to share the news of his wedding.

He wrote, “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”

Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.

Jasprit & Sanjana