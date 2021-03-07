Breaking News: Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP in front of massive Bengal Crowd.

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Kolkata, 7/3: Popular actor Mithun Chakraborty joined BJP at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday amid ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants. The participation of the actor in Prime Minister Modi’s rally has generated considerable buzz among BJP supporters. A huge crowd gathered to witness BJP’s rally.

Mithun was once considered close to the CPI(M) and was Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC for a few years.

Bengal election will take place in 8 phases, starting from April 2. A close fight between Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and BJP is expected in the polls. The counting of votes shall begin on May 2.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
