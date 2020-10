Mumbai, 7/10: In a big development, Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail early a month after her arrest in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. While her brother Showik’s plea has been rejected.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau on charges of organizing drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.