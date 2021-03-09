Breaking News: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns

-
Dehradun, 9/3: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned on Tuesday. Rawat went to Raj Bhawan in Dehradun to meet Governor Baby Rani Maurya to submit his resignation. Earlier Rawat met senior BJP leaders, including party president J P Nadda in New Delhi on Monday.
It is speculated that senior BJP leader and first-time MLA Dhan Singh Rawat may become the next chief minister of Uttarakhand.
Notably, the Assembly election in Uttarakhand is scheduled to take place early next year and the incumbent government will complete its four years in office on March 18.