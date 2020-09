New Delhi, 20/9: The opposition parties have submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

This development happened after two important farm bill passed in Rajya Sabha by voice voting.”He (Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh) should safeguard the democratic traditions but instead, his attitude today harmed the democratic traditions & processes. So we have decided to move a no-confidence motion against him”: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel.