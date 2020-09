Indian diplomat Jayant Khobragade has been denied a visa by Pakistan and has rejected his appointment as India’s ambassador to Islamabad. It is understood that this will further aggravate bilateral relations with India.

In June this year, Khobragde was officially nominated for a diplomatic mission in Islamabad. In the same month, India indicated to Pakistan that it would reduce the number of employees working in Pakistan by 50 percent. This further diminished bilateral diplomatic relations.