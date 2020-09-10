Breaking : Paresh Rawal appointed chairman of National school of drama

New Delhi, 10/9: Film actor and National award winner Paresh Rawal has been appointed as the Chairman of the National School of Drama. ministry of culture congratulated him on his appointment.

Heartiest congratulations to the renowned Indian film actor and National Award winner @SirPareshRawal for his appointment as the chairman of @nsd_india. Under his able leadership, NSD will certainly reach to the new heights. pic.twitter.com/QR3ksVtyNZ — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) September 10, 2020