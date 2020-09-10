Breaking : Paresh Rawal appointed chairman of National school of drama

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 10/9: Film actor and  National award winner Paresh Rawal has been appointed as the Chairman of the National School of Drama. ministry of culture congratulated him on his appointment.

