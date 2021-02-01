Breaking: Senior IPS Satyajit Mohanty Appointed as the OPSC Chairman

COVID-19 Updates World 103,677,984 World Confirmed: 103,677,984 Active: 26,161,692 Recovered: 75,275,221 Death: 2,241,071

USA 26,781,631 USA Confirmed: 26,781,631 Active: 9,923,580 Recovered: 16,405,678 Death: 452,373

India 10,764,177 India Confirmed: 10,764,177 Active: 167,568 Recovered: 10,442,137 Death: 154,472

Brazil 9,204,731 Brazil Confirmed: 9,204,731 Active: 953,155 Recovered: 8,027,042 Death: 224,534

Russia 3,868,087 Russia Confirmed: 3,868,087 Active: 476,295 Recovered: 3,318,173 Death: 73,619

UK 3,835,783 UK Confirmed: 3,835,783 Active: 2,055,283 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 106,564

Italy 2,560,957 Italy Confirmed: 2,560,957 Active: 447,589 Recovered: 2,024,523 Death: 88,845

Turkey 2,477,463 Turkey Confirmed: 2,477,463 Active: 89,055 Recovered: 2,362,415 Death: 25,993

Germany 2,227,231 Germany Confirmed: 2,227,231 Active: 233,756 Recovered: 1,935,600 Death: 57,875

Pakistan 546,428 Pakistan Confirmed: 546,428 Active: 33,493 Recovered: 501,252 Death: 11,683

China 89,564 China Confirmed: 89,564 Active: 1,614 Recovered: 83,314 Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, 1/2 : In a major development, senior IPS officer Satyajit Mohanty was appointed as Chairman of the Odisha Public Service Commission. He will serve as the chairman of OPSC till he attains 62 age.

Currently he is serving as the Director General of Fire Services, Commandant General, Home Guards and Director, Civil Defence.