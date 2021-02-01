Breaking: Senior IPS Satyajit Mohanty Appointed as the OPSC Chairman

-
World
103,677,984
WorldConfirmed: 103,677,984Active: 26,161,692Recovered: 75,275,221Death: 2,241,071
-
USA
26,781,631
USAConfirmed: 26,781,631Active: 9,923,580Recovered: 16,405,678Death: 452,373
-
India
10,764,177
IndiaConfirmed: 10,764,177Active: 167,568Recovered: 10,442,137Death: 154,472
-
Brazil
9,204,731
BrazilConfirmed: 9,204,731Active: 953,155Recovered: 8,027,042Death: 224,534
-
Russia
3,868,087
RussiaConfirmed: 3,868,087Active: 476,295Recovered: 3,318,173Death: 73,619
-
UK
3,835,783
UKConfirmed: 3,835,783Active: 2,055,283Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 106,564
-
Italy
2,560,957
ItalyConfirmed: 2,560,957Active: 447,589Recovered: 2,024,523Death: 88,845
-
Turkey
2,477,463
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,477,463Active: 89,055Recovered: 2,362,415Death: 25,993
-
Germany
2,227,231
GermanyConfirmed: 2,227,231Active: 233,756Recovered: 1,935,600Death: 57,875
-
Pakistan
546,428
PakistanConfirmed: 546,428Active: 33,493Recovered: 501,252Death: 11,683
-
China
89,564
ChinaConfirmed: 89,564Active: 1,614Recovered: 83,314Death: 4,636
Bhubaneswar, 1/2 : In a major development, senior IPS officer Satyajit Mohanty was appointed as Chairman of the Odisha Public Service Commission. He will serve as the chairman of OPSC till he attains 62 age.
Currently he is serving as the Director General of Fire Services, Commandant General, Home Guards and Director, Civil Defence.