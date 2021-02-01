Breaking: Senior IPS Satyajit Mohanty Appointed as the OPSC Chairman

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bhubaneswar, 1/2 : In a major development, senior IPS officer Satyajit Mohanty was appointed as Chairman of the Odisha Public Service Commission. He will serve as the chairman of OPSC till he attains 62 age.

Currently he is serving as the Director General of Fire Services, Commandant General, Home Guards and Director, Civil Defence.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
