New Delhi, 30/6: In a recent development, Supreme Court has dismissed a PIL seeking probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Supreme court has said that the Mumbai police should be allowed to do its job.

Advocate Alka Priya has filed the PIL also argued that Sushant has done a great job for children.So his death need not be overlooked. Chief Justice S Bodbe said that that has nothing to do with if he was a good or bad person.

Sushant committed suicide on June 14.