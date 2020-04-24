Breaking: Tripura becomes Coronavirus free

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 1

Tripura, 24/4: Tripura CM Biplab Dev announced that Tripura has become COVID free state after the second patient tests Coronavirus negative after consecutive tests. He tweeted “The Second corona patient of Tripura has been found NEGATIVE after consecutive tests. Hence our State has become Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe.”

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.