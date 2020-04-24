Breaking: Tripura becomes Coronavirus free

Tripura, 24/4: Tripura CM Biplab Dev announced that Tripura has become COVID free state after the second patient tests Coronavirus negative after consecutive tests. He tweeted “The Second corona patient of Tripura has been found NEGATIVE after consecutive tests. Hence our State has become Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe.”

📌UPDATE!

The Second corona patient of Tripura has been found NEGATIVE after

consecutive tests.

Hence our State has become Corona free.

I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines.

Stay Home Stay Safe.

Update at 08:20 PM, 23th April

— Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) April 23, 2020