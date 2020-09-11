Breaking: Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi, tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, 11/9: The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. Union Minister of States for Railways Suresh Angadi tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus. He took to Twitter to announce the news. His health condition is stable.

I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advise of doctors. Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms. @PMOIndia — Suresh Angadi (@SureshAngadi_) September 11, 2020