Breaking: Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi, tests positive for COVID-19

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 11/9: The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. Union Minister of States for Railways  Suresh Angadi tested positive for the deadly  Coronavirus. He took to Twitter to announce the news. His health condition is stable.

