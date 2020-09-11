Sajid Khan asked me to ‘strip naked’ for the role in Housefull :Paula

During the MeToo movement in the year 2018, filmmaker Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment by many women. After this Sajid had to drop out of his existing film projects. Now, model, Paula has accused Sajid Khan of harassment. She has written about it on Instagram.

Paula wrote- ‘When the #METOO movement started, many people said a lot about Sajid Khan. I did not have the courage to do it because like every other actor who does not have any godfather and earns for his family, I kept quiet.

Now my parents are not with me. I only earn for myself, so I dare to say that I was humiliated by Sajid Khan at the age of 17.