Breaking: Union Minister Shripad Naik critical after road accident, wife dead

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Karnataka, 11/2: In a shocking accident, Union Minister Shripad Naik was critical and his wife breathed her last as his car met an accident near Ankola in Karnataka’s Uttar Kannada district on Monday. Shripad Naik’s wife, Vijaya, was taken to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to death.

Shripad’s condition is critical and he was moved to Goa for treatment.

 

