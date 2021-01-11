Breaking: Union Minister Shripad Naik critical after road accident, wife dead

-
World
91,168,437
WorldConfirmed: 91,168,437Active: 24,157,599Recovered: 65,060,645Death: 1,950,193
-
USA
23,046,132
USAConfirmed: 23,046,132Active: 9,121,851Recovered: 13,540,025Death: 384,256
-
India
10,479,879
IndiaConfirmed: 10,479,879Active: 217,881Recovered: 10,110,634Death: 151,364
-
Brazil
8,109,513
BrazilConfirmed: 8,109,513Active: 738,660Recovered: 7,167,651Death: 203,202
-
Russia
3,425,269
RussiaConfirmed: 3,425,269Active: 562,321Recovered: 2,800,675Death: 62,273
-
UK
3,118,518
UKConfirmed: 3,118,518Active: 1,629,591Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 81,960
-
Turkey
2,336,476
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,336,476Active: 105,044Recovered: 2,208,451Death: 22,981
-
Italy
2,289,021
ItalyConfirmed: 2,289,021Active: 575,979Recovered: 1,633,839Death: 79,203
-
Germany
1,938,533
GermanyConfirmed: 1,938,533Active: 351,129Recovered: 1,545,500Death: 41,904
-
Pakistan
504,293
PakistanConfirmed: 504,293Active: 35,246Recovered: 458,371Death: 10,676
-
China
87,536
ChinaConfirmed: 87,536Active: 673Recovered: 82,229Death: 4,634
Karnataka, 11/2: In a shocking accident, Union Minister Shripad Naik was critical and his wife breathed her last as his car met an accident near Ankola in Karnataka’s Uttar Kannada district on Monday. Shripad Naik’s wife, Vijaya, was taken to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to death.
Shripad’s condition is critical and he was moved to Goa for treatment.