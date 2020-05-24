ମ୍ୟାଚିଂ ମାସ୍କ ପିନ୍ଧି ବିବାହ ରଚିଲେ ବର-କନ୍ୟା

କରୋନା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଆଜିକାଲି ସମସ୍ତେ ମାସ୍କ ପିନ୍ଧୁଛନ୍ତି, ଯାହାକି ଆପଣଙ୍କୁ କରୋନାଠାରୁ ରକ୍ଷା କରିବ । କିଛି ଲୋକ ମାସ୍କକୁ ନେଇ ଫ୍ୟାଶନ୍ କରିସାରିଲେଣି । ଲୋକମାନେ ବିବାହରେ ସୁନ୍ଦର ସୁନ୍ଦର ମାସ୍କ ପିନ୍ଧି ବାହା ହେଉଥିବା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳୁଛି । ବର-କନ୍ୟା ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଭାବେ ଏହି ଟ୍ରେଣ୍ଡକୁ ଫଲୋ କରିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛନ୍ତି । ସୋସିଆଳ ମିଡିଆରେ ସେହିପରି ଅନେକ ଫଟୋ ଭାଇରାଲ ହେଉଛି । ନିକଟରେ ଜଣେ କନ୍ୟାର ଫଟୋ ଭାଇରାଲ ହୋଇଛି, ଯେକି ଲାଲ୍ ରଙ୍ଗର ଲେହେଙ୍ଗା ସହ ମ୍ୟାଚିଂ ମାସ୍କ ପିନ୍ଧିଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆସନ୍ତୁ ଦେଖିବା ସେହିଭଳି କିଛିଟା ଦୃଶ୍ୟ..
View this post on Instagram
Hair- check Jhumka- check Lehnga – check Makeup- check Protection mask- checked and like a Springtime Goddess ❣ Bride-@bhavdeep_kaur Outfit- @youngberry_official MUA- @inderkaurmakeup Jewellery – @lekhannajewellers Shot by-@wandered_deep shot on – Z6 @nikonpunjabofficial #Paransinghphotography #weddingdiaries #weddingday #mask #fancymask #wedmegood #shaadisaga #shaadiwishfeatures #shaadiwish #weddingplzfeaturebox
View this post on Instagram
Presenting the "matching mask" bridesmaids as well!!!👏👏👏👏👌👌👌❤❤❤ Since the government has allowed weddings with a gathering of upto 50 people, this is the most expected trend!!! 😍😍😍👌👌👌👏👏👏 #weddicted #indianweddings #sikhweddings #punjabiweddings #muslimweddings #pakistaniweddings #weddinglehengas #weddingdresses #bridallehengas #bridaldresses #ethnic #weddings #brides #indianbrides #punjabibrides #sikhbrides #muslimbrides #pakistanibrides #weddingmakeup #bridalmakeup #makeupartists #weddingmakeupartists #indianmakeupartists #indianweddingmakeupartists #weddingphotographers #weddingphotography #indianphotographers #indianweddingphotographers #weddictedforever #wedmegood
View this post on Instagram
How could we miss this wedding couple! @bhavdeep_kaur @harkaran_singhsta 😍😍😍❤❤❤👌👌👌 Following protocol is a must!!!👏👏👏💫💫💫 Don't miss the sanitizer in the second pic👌👌👌 @paran_singh_photography #weddicted #indianweddings #sikhweddings #punjabiweddings #muslimweddings #pakistaniweddings #weddinglehengas #weddingdresses #bridallehengas #bridaldresses #ethnic #weddings #brides #indianbrides #punjabibrides #sikhbrides #muslimbrides #pakistanibrides #weddingmakeup #bridalmakeup #makeupartists #weddingmakeupartists #indianmakeupartists #indianweddingmakeupartists #weddingphotographers #weddingphotography #indianphotographers #indianweddingphotographers #weddictedforever #wedmegood