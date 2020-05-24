ମ୍ୟାଚିଂ ମାସ୍କ ପିନ୍ଧି ବିବାହ ରଚିଲେ ବର-କନ୍ୟା

View this post on Instagram

Presenting the "matching mask" bridesmaids as well!!!👏👏👏👏👌👌👌❤❤❤ Since the government has allowed weddings with a gathering of upto 50 people, this is the most expected trend!!! 😍😍😍👌👌👌👏👏👏 #weddicted #indianweddings #sikhweddings #punjabiweddings #muslimweddings #pakistaniweddings #weddinglehengas #weddingdresses #bridallehengas #bridaldresses #ethnic #weddings #brides #indianbrides #punjabibrides #sikhbrides #muslimbrides #pakistanibrides #weddingmakeup #bridalmakeup #makeupartists #weddingmakeupartists #indianmakeupartists #indianweddingmakeupartists #weddingphotographers #weddingphotography #indianphotographers #indianweddingphotographers #weddictedforever #wedmegood