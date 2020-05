According to the latest report, the popular Spanish crime drama show ‘Money Heist’ will return with season 5 and season 6. Money Heist was on the verge of being canceled in 2017 due to lower TV viewership. However, as the series is now quite popular all over the world. Its makers have decided to bring two new seasons of ‘Money heist’.This news is confirmed by Alex Pina. According to reports, Season 5 will be released in April 2021.