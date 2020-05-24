Mahmudullah showered praise on MSD

Bangladesh cricketer Mahmudullah has showered lauds over his ‘motivation’ MS Dhoni and guaranteed that he is a major enthusiast of the previous Team India captain.

Mahmudullah, what himself’s identity is Bangladesh’s T20 captain, during his visit with Cricfrenzy asserted that he attempts to gain from Dhoni by watching him during matches.

He said “I’m a huge fan of MS Dhoni, the way he controls himself. He also batted at five-six for the India team and whenever I sit idle I try to watch his innings, even watch live games of his. And try to learn how he composes himself in the game,”