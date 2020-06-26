Bridgestone starts contactless tyre servicing

Well-known tire manufacturer Bridgestone has taken steps to make its services contactless keeping in mind the circumstances of the Corona transition. Bridgestone India launched ‘Bridgestone Bookmyservice’, an online platform for contactless tyre service.

Online appointment will make it easier

Through this, customers will be able to book an online appointment within a few minutes and their time will not be lost. The company said in its statement that through this, social distancing can be followed properly in Bridgestone outlets so that necessary security can be taken during the Corona epidemic.

Through this platform, customers will be able to make an appointment at their nearest Bridgestone outlet as per their convenience. For this, they will get a message from the company, which will confirm the appointment.