BSF Soldier killed in firing along LoC in J&K

New Delhi, 13/11: Border Security Force Sub-Inspector Rakesh Doval was killed in action while another jawan got injured after Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control(LoC) at Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir on Friday as per the official statement.

SI Doval was deployed at the BSF artillery battery along the LoC at Baramulla and he sustained a head injury after the ceasefire violations from the Pakistani troops around 1315 hours. Constable Vasu Raja, who was deployed at the same forward defend post suffered from splinter injuries on his arms and cheeks. As per the official information, the constable is stable now.

“The Sub Inspector has made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while facing heavy ceasefire violation from the enemy. The sub-officer was a resident of Uttarakhand,” the BSF officials said. A senior BSF official informed that the ceasefire violation is still on and India is responding to their opponent very effectively.