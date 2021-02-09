Budget of Rs 1,70,000 crore approved by Odisha Cabinet, State Budget to be presented on February 22

-
Bhubaneswar, 9/2: Odisha cabinet meeting was held today at 5 pm. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik. For the current financial year, the cabinet has approved Rs 1,70,000 crore for the state budget. Last year the amount allocated to the budget was Rs 1,50,000 crore. The Budget will be presented on February 22.
State Government has also approved 8 projects. An iron powder plant will be established in Sundargarh’s Kalunga at the cost of Rs 67 crore. Likewise, food projects will be established in Khorda for Rs 120 crore. A solar panel factory is also planned at Khorda’s Info valley for the cost of Rs 67 crore. A logistic park is proposed at Tangi-Choudwar for Rs 110 crore, A heavy beach sand project worth Rs 460 crore is also proposed.
A 5-star hotel will be built in Puri by Prabhat hospitality for Rs 135 crore. Swosti will build a 5-star resort in Puri worth Rs 134 crore and Eden Rock will build a 4-star hotel worth Rs 117 crore in Bhubaneswar.
A total of Rs 1242 crore has been allocated for various projects and 3135 people will be employed for these projects.