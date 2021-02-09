Budget of Rs 1,70,000 crore approved by Odisha Cabinet, State Budget to be presented on February 22

FeaturedOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 107,092,208
    World
    Confirmed: 107,092,208
    Active: 25,643,949
    Recovered: 79,109,792
    Death: 2,338,467
  • USA 27,700,629
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,700,629
    Active: 9,711,640
    Recovered: 17,512,584
    Death: 476,405
  • India 10,847,790
    India
    Confirmed: 10,847,790
    Active: 145,690
    Recovered: 10,546,905
    Death: 155,195
  • Brazil 9,550,301
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,550,301
    Active: 870,408
    Recovered: 8,447,645
    Death: 232,248
  • Russia 3,998,216
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,998,216
    Active: 426,732
    Recovered: 3,493,886
    Death: 77,598
  • UK 3,959,784
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,959,784
    Active: 1,896,100
    Recovered: 1,950,886
    Death: 112,798
  • Italy 2,644,707
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,644,707
    Active: 419,604
    Recovered: 2,133,523
    Death: 91,580
  • Turkey 2,539,559
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,539,559
    Active: 63,386
    Recovered: 2,449,273
    Death: 26,900
  • Germany 2,296,326
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,296,326
    Active: 176,429
    Recovered: 2,057,300
    Death: 62,597
  • Pakistan 556,519
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 556,519
    Active: 31,510
    Recovered: 512,943
    Death: 12,066
  • China 89,720
    China
    Confirmed: 89,720
    Active: 1,057
    Recovered: 84,027
    Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, 9/2: Odisha cabinet meeting was held today at 5 pm. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik. For the current financial year, the cabinet has approved Rs 1,70,000 crore for the state budget. Last year the amount allocated to the budget was Rs 1,50,000 crore. The Budget will be presented on February 22.

State Government has also approved 8 projects. An iron powder plant will be established in Sundargarh’s Kalunga at the cost of Rs 67 crore. Likewise, food projects will be established in Khorda for Rs 120 crore. A solar panel factory is also planned at Khorda’s Info valley for the cost of Rs 67 crore. A logistic park is proposed at Tangi-Choudwar for Rs 110 crore, A heavy beach sand project worth Rs 460 crore is also proposed.

A 5-star hotel will be built in Puri by Prabhat hospitality for Rs 135 crore. Swosti will build a 5-star resort in Puri worth Rs 134 crore and Eden Rock will build a 4-star hotel worth Rs 117 crore in Bhubaneswar.

A total of Rs 1242 crore has been allocated for various projects and 3135 people will be employed for these projects.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.