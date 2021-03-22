Buy Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power with 6GB RAM, 48MP camera and 128GB storage cheaply, getting discount and exchange offer in Amazon Sale
6GB RAM 48MP Camera 128GB Storage Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power on Amazon With Discount and Exchange Offer: On Amazon, Xiaomi Redmi brand smartphones are getting attractive offers. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then you can buy Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power from Amazon. This phone has an FD + display and a 48MP primary camera. Apart from this, the phone has a strong battery of 6000mAh. Let’s know about the offers and discounts available on this phone.
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Display
The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power smartphone has a 6.53-inch FHD + multi-touch display. The phone has a resolution of 2340x 1080 pixels, pixel density of 394ppi and an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. The front has Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Processor
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa core processor is available in the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power smartphone. This phone comes in three variants 4GB RAM + 64GB, 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB.
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Camera
The phone has a quad rear camera setup, whose main lens is 48MP. Additionally, the company offers one 8MP and two 2MP lenses. The front has an 8MP camera. This phone comes in four colors – Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Fiery Red and Mighty Black.
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power smartphone comes with a side mounted fingerprint sensor. The device comes with a 6000mAh battery, which supports 18W charging. Android 10 operating system is available in the phone.
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Price
This phone of Redmi comes at an initial price of Rs 10,499. This price is of the base variant of the phone i.e. 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. At the same time, the phone’s 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is Rs 11,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant comes at Rs 12,999. The smartphone can be purchased with an Exchange Offer and Discount up to Rs 9,650. A 10 percent discount on the phone is available on ICICI Bank Credit Card and EMI.