Buy Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power with 6GB RAM, 48MP camera and 128GB storage cheaply, getting discount and exchange offer in Amazon Sale

FeaturedGlobe
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 123,935,320
    World
    Confirmed: 123,935,320
    Active: 21,349,004
    Recovered: 99,857,294
    Death: 2,729,022
  • USA 30,521,774
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,521,774
    Active: 7,212,208
    Recovered: 22,754,252
    Death: 555,314
  • Brazil 11,998,233
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,998,233
    Active: 1,254,185
    Recovered: 10,449,933
    Death: 294,115
  • India 11,646,081
    India
    Confirmed: 11,646,081
    Active: 334,610
    Recovered: 11,151,468
    Death: 160,003
  • Russia 4,466,153
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,466,153
    Active: 293,577
    Recovered: 4,077,185
    Death: 95,391
  • UK 4,296,583
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,296,583
    Active: 497,217
    Recovered: 3,673,211
    Death: 126,155
  • Italy 3,376,376
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,376,376
    Active: 571,672
    Recovered: 2,699,762
    Death: 104,942
  • Turkey 3,013,122
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,013,122
    Active: 157,874
    Recovered: 2,825,187
    Death: 30,061
  • Germany 2,670,000
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,670,000
    Active: 171,330
    Recovered: 2,423,400
    Death: 75,270
  • Pakistan 630,471
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 630,471
    Active: 33,070
    Recovered: 583,538
    Death: 13,863
  • China 90,106
    China
    Confirmed: 90,106
    Active: 161
    Recovered: 85,309
    Death: 4,636

6GB RAM 48MP Camera 128GB Storage Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power on Amazon With Discount and Exchange Offer: On Amazon, Xiaomi Redmi brand smartphones are getting attractive offers. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then you can buy Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power from Amazon. This phone has an FD + display and a 48MP primary camera. Apart from this, the phone has a strong battery of 6000mAh. Let’s know about the offers and discounts available on this phone.

Redmi 9 Power to hit India on December 19 - Gizchina.com

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Display

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power smartphone has a 6.53-inch FHD + multi-touch display. The phone has a resolution of 2340x 1080 pixels, pixel density of 394ppi and an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. The front has Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 - Full Specifications - MobilesTalk.NET

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Processor

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa core processor is available in the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power smartphone. This phone comes in three variants 4GB RAM + 64GB, 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: A fantastic deal at Rs 10,999 | BGR India

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Camera

The phone has a quad rear camera setup, whose main lens is 48MP. Additionally, the company offers one 8MP and two 2MP lenses. The front has an 8MP camera. This phone comes in four colors – Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Fiery Red and Mighty Black.

Redmi 9 Power with 6,000mAh battery launched: Prices, specs and more

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power smartphone comes with a side mounted fingerprint sensor. The device comes with a 6000mAh battery, which supports 18W charging. Android 10 operating system is available in the phone.

Redmi 9 Power with 6000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662, MIUI 12 launched

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Price

This phone of Redmi comes at an initial price of Rs 10,499. This price is of the base variant of the phone i.e. 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. At the same time, the phone’s 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is Rs 11,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant comes at Rs 12,999. The smartphone can be purchased with an Exchange Offer and Discount up to Rs 9,650. A 10 percent discount on the phone is available on ICICI Bank Credit Card and EMI.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.