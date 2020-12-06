CAA likely to be implemented from January 2021: Kailash Vijayvargiya

New Delhi, 6/10: Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that the Modi government will start granting citizenship to refugees from Bangladesh and Pakistan from January 2021.

He said, “We are hopeful that the process of granting citizenship to refugees under the CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act] will begin from January next year,”.