Cabinet Approval For Opening Of A New Consulate General Of India In Addu City, Maldives

New Delhi | 25/05 : The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the opening of a new Consulate General of India In Addu City, Maldives in 2021.
India and Maldives share ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious and commercial links steeped in antiquity. Maldives occupies an important place in the “Neighborhood First Policy” and the “SAGAR” (Security and Growth for All in The Region) vision of the Government of India.
Opening of a Consulate General in Addu City will help argument India’s diplomatic presence in Maldives and make it commensurate with the existing and aspired level of engagement.