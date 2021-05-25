Cabinet Approval For Opening Of A New Consulate General Of India In Addu City, Maldives

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Cabinet Approval For Opening Of A New Consulate General Of India In Addu City, Maldives
Cabinet Approval For Opening Of A New Consulate General Of India In Addu City, Maldives
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 168,295,393
    World
    Confirmed: 168,295,393
    Active: 14,961,447
    Recovered: 149,840,618
    Death: 3,493,328
  • USA 33,925,190
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,925,190
    Active: 5,755,176
    Recovered: 27,565,510
    Death: 604,504
  • India 27,122,158
    India
    Confirmed: 27,122,158
    Active: 2,533,007
    Recovered: 24,278,735
    Death: 310,416
  • Brazil 16,121,136
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 16,121,136
    Active: 1,119,086
    Recovered: 14,552,024
    Death: 450,026
  • Turkey 5,203,385
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,203,385
    Active: 111,256
    Recovered: 5,045,508
    Death: 46,621
  • Russia 5,017,795
    Russia
    Confirmed: 5,017,795
    Active: 265,646
    Recovered: 4,632,955
    Death: 119,194
  • UK 4,467,310
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,467,310
    Active: 33,600
    Recovered: 4,305,971
    Death: 127,739
  • Italy 4,197,892
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,197,892
    Active: 268,145
    Recovered: 3,804,246
    Death: 125,501
  • Germany 3,660,547
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,660,547
    Active: 148,793
    Recovered: 3,423,700
    Death: 88,054
  • Pakistan 905,852
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 905,852
    Active: 62,295
    Recovered: 823,157
    Death: 20,400
  • China 91,006
    China
    Confirmed: 91,006
    Active: 319
    Recovered: 86,051
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi | 25/05 : The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the opening of a new Consulate General of India In Addu City, Maldives in 2021.

India and Maldives share ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious and commercial links steeped in antiquity. Maldives occupies an important place in the “Neighborhood First Policy” and the “SAGAR” (Security and Growth for All in The Region) vision of the Government of India.

ଆହୁରି ପଢନ୍ତୁ

ଭାରତକୁ 5 କୋଟି ଡୋଜ ଦେବାକୁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ଫାଇଜର,…

ସୁବୋଧ ଜୟସୱାଲ ହେଲେ ସିବିଆଇର ନୂଆ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧେଶକ

Opening of a Consulate General in Addu City will help argument India’s diplomatic presence in Maldives and make it commensurate with the existing and aspired level of engagement.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

ଭାରତକୁ 5 କୋଟି ଡୋଜ ଦେବାକୁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ଫାଇଜର,…

ସୁବୋଧ ଜୟସୱାଲ ହେଲେ ସିବିଆଇର ନୂଆ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧେଶକ

Nine newborns at Niloufer Conquer…

ନମୋ ନମୋ ଗୀତ ଗାଇ ରୋଗୀଙ୍କୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହେବାକୁ…

1 of 4,852