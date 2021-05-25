Nine newborns at Niloufer Conquer COVID-19

COVID-19 Updates World 168,295,393 World Confirmed: 168,295,393 Active: 14,961,447 Recovered: 149,840,618 Death: 3,493,328

Hyderabad: Nine babies that are less than a month old suffering from COVID-19 recovered from the infection during the second wave of the pandemic in Hyderabad-based Niloufer Hospital.

Head of the Neonatology department at the government hospital, M. Alimelu told The Hindu that the nine newborns had tested negative for the COVID-19 soon after birth. However, they contracted the infectious disease a week or two later.

Of the nine, one was severely infected. Although he has recovered from COVID, he has not yet come out of other complications. Doctors are hopeful that the little patient will recover soon.