Islamabad, 13/11: In a shocking accusation, Maryam Nawaz Sharif who is the daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and vice-president Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) alleged that cameras were installed in her jail cell and bathroom.

Referring to the government , She said “I have gone to jail twice and if I speak about how I, a woman, was treated in jail, they will not have the audacity to show their faces,”