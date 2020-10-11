Can BCG vaccine protect against Coronavirus?

UK doctors have started a clinical trial to investigate the effect of the BCG vaccine on the coronavirus. BCG vaccine is given to people to protect against TB disease. The UK trial is part of the international brace trial, under which a total of 20,000 volunteers will be tested for the BCG vaccine.

Through the trial, doctors will find out if the immune system becomes so strong with the BCG vaccine that it can prevent coronavirus disease. Some studies have already indicated that with the BCG vaccine, the immune system of the body becomes such that it can prevent other infections.