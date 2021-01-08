Can You Eat Chicken and Eggs during Bird Flu? Find out what WHO has to Say!

In the past few years the Bird Flu has been a reason of headache for many Chicken Traders and Consumers. Every Year we hear about the fear among the masses regarding the disease. This year the fear has increased threefold because of the ongoing Pandemic. But the question is can we consume Chicken and eggs during bird flu? Let’s find out

Bird Flu is an influenza which is also called Avian Influenza. It is generally found in wild and poultry birds. The flu affects the egg production of the birds but some variants of the virus can be fatal. The current outbreak has evidence of H5N1 and H8N1 strains of virus causing death of birds.

But the transmission of the virus to the human beings is not that easy. Those who work in close contacts with infected birds, dead or alive, and eat uncooked or half-cooked poultry products including chicken meat are at risk. The flu can’t be transmitted person to person.

The World Health Organisation has categorically said that like all viruses the Avian Influenza is sensitive to heat and dies if exposed to 60 degrees or above temperature. So the good news is, yes we can eat chicken and eggs by properly cooking it. There is absolutely no reason to panic about the disease.