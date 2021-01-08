କେନ୍ଦ୍ର-କୃଷକ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଲୋଚନା ଜାରି

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୮ ।୧: କେନ୍ଦ୍ରର ନୂଆ କୃଷି ଆଇନକୁ ନେଇ ସରକାର-କୃଷକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଟଣାଓଟରା ଚାଲିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ସରକାର-କୃଷକଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଅଷ୍ଟମ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ କଥାବର୍ତ୍ତା ଜାରି ରଖିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି ବୈଠକ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ଭବନରେ ଚାଲିଛି, ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ୪୦ ଚାଷୀ ସଙ୍ଗଠନ ସାମିଲ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସିଂହ ତୋମର ଓ ପୀୟୂଷ ଗୋୟଲ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ରହିଛନ୍ତି ।

