Find out Who Nora Fatehi wishes to Marry!

FeaturedBollywoodEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
Mumbai, 8/1: Actor-Dancer Nora Fatehi has expressed her desire to marry Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s little boy Taimur Ali Khan. During Kareena’s chat show ‘what women want’ she raved about Nora’s dance moves and said both she and Saif love her dancing.

To which Nora replied that they could think about a possible engagement or marriage of hers with Taimur when he grows up. Mom Kareena then replied that “he is just four years old, and there is a long way to go” but that did not surpress Nora’s desire and she went on to say “she is ready to wait”.

Taimur’s cute looks is not only popular among the netizens but also between the celebrities. Time and again popular celebs have shown their love towards Taimur.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
