କୋରାପୁଟ, ୧୨ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କୋରାପୁଟର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ପ୍ରାୟ ୭୦ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାର ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତ କରାଯାଇଛି । ଲମତାପୁଟ ଓ ପାଡୁଆ ଥାନା ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତ ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ପାଡୁଆ ଥାନା ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୩୭ କେଜି ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଲମତାପୁଟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪୮୦ କେଜିର ଗଞ୍ଜେଇ ଜବତ ହୋଇଛି ।