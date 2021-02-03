Career Counselling cells to be discontinued in Odisha’s Govt-run colleges

-
World
104,599,865
WorldConfirmed: 104,599,865Active: 25,889,143Recovered: 76,441,608Death: 2,269,114
-
USA
27,041,249
USAConfirmed: 27,041,249Active: 9,828,368Recovered: 16,754,190Death: 458,691
-
India
10,789,753
IndiaConfirmed: 10,789,753Active: 157,201Recovered: 10,477,839Death: 154,713
-
Brazil
9,286,256
BrazilConfirmed: 9,286,256Active: 898,944Recovered: 8,160,929Death: 226,383
-
Russia
3,901,204
RussiaConfirmed: 3,901,204Active: 461,153Recovered: 3,365,367Death: 74,684
-
UK
3,871,825
UKConfirmed: 3,871,825Active: 1,974,784Recovered: 1,787,706Death: 109,335
-
Italy
2,570,608
ItalyConfirmed: 2,570,608Active: 437,765Recovered: 2,043,499Death: 89,344
-
Turkey
2,492,977
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,492,977Active: 87,670Recovered: 2,379,070Death: 26,237
-
Germany
2,243,031
GermanyConfirmed: 2,243,031Active: 210,236Recovered: 1,973,200Death: 59,595
-
Pakistan
549,032
PakistanConfirmed: 549,032Active: 33,184Recovered: 504,046Death: 11,802
-
China
89,619
ChinaConfirmed: 89,619Active: 1,516Recovered: 83,467Death: 4,636
Bhubaneswar, 3/2: In a major announcement, the Odisha government decided to discontinue Career Counselling cells in State-govt run colleges. This decision was taken as the objectives of the cells were not met.
Rajashree Mohanty, additional secretary to the government has written a letter to all the Principals of the State-run colleges informing them that the ” Department of Higher Education” has decided to discontinue the ” Career and Counselling Cells” as they failed to achieve their objectives.