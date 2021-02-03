Career Counselling cells to be discontinued in Odisha’s Govt-run colleges

COVID-19 Updates World 104,599,865 World Confirmed: 104,599,865 Active: 25,889,143 Recovered: 76,441,608 Death: 2,269,114

USA 27,041,249 USA Confirmed: 27,041,249 Active: 9,828,368 Recovered: 16,754,190 Death: 458,691

India 10,789,753 India Confirmed: 10,789,753 Active: 157,201 Recovered: 10,477,839 Death: 154,713

Brazil 9,286,256 Brazil Confirmed: 9,286,256 Active: 898,944 Recovered: 8,160,929 Death: 226,383

Russia 3,901,204 Russia Confirmed: 3,901,204 Active: 461,153 Recovered: 3,365,367 Death: 74,684

UK 3,871,825 UK Confirmed: 3,871,825 Active: 1,974,784 Recovered: 1,787,706 Death: 109,335

Italy 2,570,608 Italy Confirmed: 2,570,608 Active: 437,765 Recovered: 2,043,499 Death: 89,344

Turkey 2,492,977 Turkey Confirmed: 2,492,977 Active: 87,670 Recovered: 2,379,070 Death: 26,237

Germany 2,243,031 Germany Confirmed: 2,243,031 Active: 210,236 Recovered: 1,973,200 Death: 59,595

Pakistan 549,032 Pakistan Confirmed: 549,032 Active: 33,184 Recovered: 504,046 Death: 11,802

China 89,619 China Confirmed: 89,619 Active: 1,516 Recovered: 83,467 Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, 3/2: In a major announcement, the Odisha government decided to discontinue Career Counselling cells in State-govt run colleges. This decision was taken as the objectives of the cells were not met.

Rajashree Mohanty, additional secretary to the government has written a letter to all the Principals of the State-run colleges informing them that the ” Department of Higher Education” has decided to discontinue the ” Career and Counselling Cells” as they failed to achieve their objectives.