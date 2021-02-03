‘No propaganda can deter India’s unity’: Home Minister Amit Shah

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 104,598,256
    World
    Confirmed: 104,598,256
    Active: 25,888,934
    Recovered: 76,440,247
    Death: 2,269,075
  • USA 27,041,249
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,041,249
    Active: 9,828,368
    Recovered: 16,754,190
    Death: 458,691
  • India 10,789,753
    India
    Confirmed: 10,789,753
    Active: 157,201
    Recovered: 10,477,839
    Death: 154,713
  • Brazil 9,286,256
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,286,256
    Active: 898,944
    Recovered: 8,160,929
    Death: 226,383
  • Russia 3,901,204
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,901,204
    Active: 461,153
    Recovered: 3,365,367
    Death: 74,684
  • UK 3,871,825
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,871,825
    Active: 1,974,784
    Recovered: 1,787,706
    Death: 109,335
  • Italy 2,570,608
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,570,608
    Active: 437,765
    Recovered: 2,043,499
    Death: 89,344
  • Turkey 2,492,977
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,492,977
    Active: 87,670
    Recovered: 2,379,070
    Death: 26,237
  • Germany 2,243,031
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,243,031
    Active: 210,236
    Recovered: 1,973,200
    Death: 59,595
  • Pakistan 549,032
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 549,032
    Active: 33,184
    Recovered: 504,046
    Death: 11,802
  • China 89,619
    China
    Confirmed: 89,619
    Active: 1,516
    Recovered: 83,467
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 3/2; Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a stern warning after a lot of international celebrities issued their concern over farmer protest.

He added ,”Propaganda cannot decide India’s fate, only ‘progress’ can. India stands united and together to achieve progress,”

Significantly, many Union ministers have responded to the tweets of international celebrities like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg in support of the farmer’s movement against the new agricultural laws. Ministers have called it international propaganda. Ministers tweeted with the hashtag of #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. In fact, these tweets came one after the statement of the Ministry of External Affairs, in which it was said that the international celebrities who tweeted on the peasant movement are not aware of the issue.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.