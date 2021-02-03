‘No propaganda can deter India’s unity’: Home Minister Amit Shah

COVID-19 Updates World 104,598,256 World Confirmed: 104,598,256 Active: 25,888,934 Recovered: 76,440,247 Death: 2,269,075

New Delhi, 3/2; Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a stern warning after a lot of international celebrities issued their concern over farmer protest.

He added ,”Propaganda cannot decide India’s fate, only ‘progress’ can. India stands united and together to achieve progress,”

Significantly, many Union ministers have responded to the tweets of international celebrities like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg in support of the farmer’s movement against the new agricultural laws. Ministers have called it international propaganda. Ministers tweeted with the hashtag of #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. In fact, these tweets came one after the statement of the Ministry of External Affairs, in which it was said that the international celebrities who tweeted on the peasant movement are not aware of the issue.