CBI Court Frames Charges Against Bhupinder Hooda and 30 Others in Manesar Land Scam

COVID-19 Updates World 66,357,090 World Confirmed: 66,357,090 Active: 18,891,034 Recovered: 45,938,969 Death: 1,527,087

USA 14,775,308 USA Confirmed: 14,775,308 Active: 5,826,037 Recovered: 8,663,603 Death: 285,668

India 9,608,418 India Confirmed: 9,608,418 Active: 409,860 Recovered: 9,058,822 Death: 139,736

Brazil 6,534,951 Brazil Confirmed: 6,534,951 Active: 614,601 Recovered: 5,744,369 Death: 175,981

Russia 2,431,731 Russia Confirmed: 2,431,731 Active: 472,651 Recovered: 1,916,396 Death: 42,684

UK 1,690,432 UK Confirmed: 1,690,432 Active: 1,629,815 Recovered: N/A Death: 60,617

Italy 1,688,939 Italy Confirmed: 1,688,939 Active: 757,702 Recovered: 872,385 Death: 58,852

Germany 1,152,283 Germany Confirmed: 1,152,283 Active: 312,992 Recovered: 820,600 Death: 18,691

Turkey 765,997 Turkey Confirmed: 765,997 Active: 328,346 Recovered: 423,142 Death: 14,509

Pakistan 413,191 Pakistan Confirmed: 413,191 Active: 52,359 Recovered: 352,529 Death: 8,303

China 86,601 China Confirmed: 86,601 Active: 273 Recovered: 81,694 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 5/12: Bhupinder Hooda, the former Chief Minister of Haryana, and 30 others have been charged for corruption, criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal misconduct by a public servant in the Manesar land scam case on the directions of a special CBI court in Panchkula. The alleged scam refers to the purchase of land from farmers at low rates and then releasing it to big corporates for huge profits.

The leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly, along with his former principal secretary M.L. Tayal and others have been accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of benefiting private players by allowing land acquisition proceedings, that were initiated in Gurugram’s (then Gurgaon) Manesar, Naurangpur, and Laukhnoula areas in 2004, to lapse. The CBI court has also declared builder Atul Bansal, who is believed to have earned the largest amount of profits due to the scam, a proclaimed offender in the case.

The case would next come up for hearing on December 17.