CBI Court Frames Charges Against Bhupinder Hooda and 30 Others in Manesar Land Scam

New Delhi, 5/12: Bhupinder Hooda, the former Chief Minister of Haryana, and 30 others have been charged for corruption, criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal misconduct by a public servant in the Manesar land scam case on the directions of a special CBI court in Panchkula. The alleged scam refers to the purchase of land from farmers at low rates and then releasing it to big corporates for huge profits.
The leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly, along with his former principal secretary M.L. Tayal and others have been accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of benefiting private players by allowing land acquisition proceedings, that were initiated in Gurugram’s (then Gurgaon) Manesar, Naurangpur, and Laukhnoula areas in 2004, to lapse. The CBI court has also declared builder Atul Bansal, who is believed to have earned the largest amount of profits due to the scam, a proclaimed offender in the case.
The case would next come up for hearing on December 17.