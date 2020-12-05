CBI Court Frames Charges Against Bhupinder Hooda and 30 Others in Manesar Land Scam

CrimeFeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 66,357,090
    World
    Confirmed: 66,357,090
    Active: 18,891,034
    Recovered: 45,938,969
    Death: 1,527,087
  • USA 14,775,308
    USA
    Confirmed: 14,775,308
    Active: 5,826,037
    Recovered: 8,663,603
    Death: 285,668
  • India 9,608,418
    India
    Confirmed: 9,608,418
    Active: 409,860
    Recovered: 9,058,822
    Death: 139,736
  • Brazil 6,534,951
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,534,951
    Active: 614,601
    Recovered: 5,744,369
    Death: 175,981
  • Russia 2,431,731
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,431,731
    Active: 472,651
    Recovered: 1,916,396
    Death: 42,684
  • UK 1,690,432
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,690,432
    Active: 1,629,815
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 60,617
  • Italy 1,688,939
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,688,939
    Active: 757,702
    Recovered: 872,385
    Death: 58,852
  • Germany 1,152,283
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,152,283
    Active: 312,992
    Recovered: 820,600
    Death: 18,691
  • Turkey 765,997
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 765,997
    Active: 328,346
    Recovered: 423,142
    Death: 14,509
  • Pakistan 413,191
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 413,191
    Active: 52,359
    Recovered: 352,529
    Death: 8,303
  • China 86,601
    China
    Confirmed: 86,601
    Active: 273
    Recovered: 81,694
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 5/12: Bhupinder Hooda, the former Chief Minister of Haryana, and 30 others have been charged for corruption, criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal misconduct by a public servant in the Manesar land scam case on the directions of a special CBI court in Panchkula. The alleged scam refers to the purchase of land from farmers at low rates and then releasing it to big corporates for huge profits.

The leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly, along with his former principal secretary M.L. Tayal and others have been accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of benefiting private players by allowing land acquisition proceedings, that were initiated in Gurugram’s (then Gurgaon) Manesar, Naurangpur, and Laukhnoula areas in 2004, to lapse.  The CBI court has also declared builder Atul Bansal, who is believed to have earned the largest amount of profits due to the scam, a proclaimed offender in the case.

The case would next come up for hearing on December 17.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.