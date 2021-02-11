CBSE issued new guideline to conduct 9th and 11th class examinations

-
World
107,986,796
WorldConfirmed: 107,986,796Active: 25,444,000Recovered: 80,174,544Death: 2,368,252
-
USA
27,904,455
USAConfirmed: 27,904,455Active: 9,591,359Recovered: 17,829,653Death: 483,443
-
India
10,873,254
IndiaConfirmed: 10,873,254Active: 144,190Recovered: 10,573,642Death: 155,422
-
Brazil
9,662,305
BrazilConfirmed: 9,662,305Active: 831,230Recovered: 8,596,130Death: 234,945
-
Russia
4,027,748
RussiaConfirmed: 4,027,748Active: 410,639Recovered: 3,538,422Death: 78,687
-
UK
3,985,161
UKConfirmed: 3,985,161Active: 1,851,466Recovered: 2,018,844Death: 114,851
-
Italy
2,668,266
ItalyConfirmed: 2,668,266Active: 410,111Recovered: 2,165,817Death: 92,338
-
Turkey
2,556,837
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,556,837Active: 84,459Recovered: 2,445,285Death: 27,093
-
Germany
2,315,679
GermanyConfirmed: 2,315,679Active: 163,876Recovered: 2,087,600Death: 64,203
-
Pakistan
559,093
PakistanConfirmed: 559,093Active: 30,225Recovered: 516,683Death: 12,185
-
China
89,736
ChinaConfirmed: 89,736Active: 879Recovered: 84,221Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 11/2: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has suggested schools to conduct Class 9th and 11th Annual Examination Offline (Offline Examination). In this regard, the board has also issued a notification on Thursday in which it has been said to conduct examinations following the COVID-19 security protocol. Along with this, the board has also given a suggestion to start a new academic session 2021-22 from April 1.
It will help in reducing the gap of studies
According to the notification, students should be prepared for face-to-face classes. This will help them prepare for practical and theory exams. Also, their douts will also be able to get away. Apart from this, the board has advised schools to focus on students and reduce the gap of studies due to online classes. For this, schools can resort to bridge course. The board has asked all schools to act as per the guidelines given.