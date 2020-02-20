Celebrities pays condolence to “Indian 2” accident victims

Mumbai,20/2: Three people died in a tragic accident in the sets of Kamal Hasan starred “Indian 2” set. The deceased people ar were Krisha – Assistant Director, Chandran – Art Assistant and Madhu – Production Assistant. As many as 10 other people were injured.

Many celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal paid their condolence to the victims.

So saddening & painful… Heartfelt condolences to the families of the brothers, who lost their lives in this tragedy… Prayers to give strength to them and the Indian2 team to overcome this sorrow…. https://t.co/xWq5tUZs0B — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) February 20, 2020

Shocked to hear about the accident on the set of my film indian 2.. I don’t even know how to process the loss of lives.. my Heart goes out to families of the deceased .. extremely extremely sad 😔 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) February 20, 2020