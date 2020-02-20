Celebrities pays condolence to “Indian 2” accident victims

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai,20/2: Three people died in a tragic accident in the sets of Kamal Hasan starred “Indian 2” set. The deceased people ar were Krisha – Assistant Director, Chandran – Art Assistant and Madhu – Production Assistant. As many as 10 other people were injured.

Many celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal paid their condolence to the victims.

