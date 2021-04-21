କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଶିକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରମେଶ ପୋଖରିୟାଲ୍ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ୍

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ୨୧ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଉଭୟ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଓ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାର ପ୍ରଭାବରେ ଦେଶର ନେତା ଠାରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି ଜନତା ସମସ୍ତେ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ଏପଟେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଶିକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରମେଶ ପୋଖରିୟାଲ ନିଶଙ୍କ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସେ ନିଜେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି ତାଙ୍କ ଟେଷ୍ଟ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ପଜିଟିଭ ଆସିବା ପରେ ସେ ହୋମ ଆଇସୋଲେସନରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ ଯୋଗେ ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ , ‘ମୁଁ ଆପଣମାନଙ୍କୁ ଜଣାଇବାକୁ ଚାହେଁ ଯେ ଆଜି ମୋର କରୋନା ରିପୋର୍ଟ ପଜିଟିଭ ଆସିଛି । ଡାକ୍ତରଙ୍କ ପରାମର୍ଶକ୍ରମେ ମୁଁ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛି ଓ ମେଡିସିନ ଖାଉଛି। ନିକଟରେ ମୋ ସଂସ୍ପର୍ଶରେ ଆସିଥିବା ଲୋକମାନେ ନିଜର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଉପରେ ନଜର ରଖନ୍ତୁ ଓ ନିଜର ଟେଷ୍ଟ କରାଇ ନିଅନ୍ତୁ। ’ ସେ ଏକଥା ମଧ୍ୟ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଶିକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରଣାଳୟର ସବୁ କାମ ପୂର୍ବଭଳି ଜାରି ରହିଛି। ସେଠାରେ ସବୁ ପ୍ରକାରର ସତର୍କତା ମୂଳକ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରାଯାଇଛି।

This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today. I am taking medication & treatment as per the advice of my doctors.

Request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, and get themselves tested.

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 21, 2021